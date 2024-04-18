TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 13,002 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

