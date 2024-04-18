Wealth Alliance Sells 24,638 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,638 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

