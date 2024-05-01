Bobbi L. Schroeppel Sells 1,350 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWE traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 65,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,049,000 after buying an additional 187,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,402,000 after buying an additional 211,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,420,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,342,000 after buying an additional 126,439 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,341,000 after purchasing an additional 562,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,636,000 after purchasing an additional 158,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

