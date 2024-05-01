Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Nick Sanderson Acquires 38 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson bought 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($189.98).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GPE traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 390.50 ($4.91). 88,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 380.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 395.87. The firm has a market cap of £987.89 million, a PE ratio of -298.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 350.40 ($4.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 540 ($6.78).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.28) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

