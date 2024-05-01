LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 7.1%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.64. 161,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 472,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXU shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $611.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $132.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.20%. Analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $274,254.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LSB Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 1,207.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LSB Industries by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in LSB Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

