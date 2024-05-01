Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Karl Siegling Acquires 29,996 Shares

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling acquired 29,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.79 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$53,782.83 ($35,383.44).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling acquired 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$66,727.86 ($43,899.91).

Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Cadence Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Cadence Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

