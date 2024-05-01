Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Nicole M. Kitowski Sells 5,019 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Associated Banc Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. 446,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,390. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on ASB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Associated Banc
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.