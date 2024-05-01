International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.52

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 182754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,011,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,368,000 after acquiring an additional 838,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

