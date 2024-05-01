SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 91,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 78,224 shares.The stock last traded at $136.33 and had previously closed at $136.03.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average of $130.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

