Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 644,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 284,097 shares.The stock last traded at $64.19 and had previously closed at $64.48.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 108,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 84,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,648,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

