Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 1st (ACNB, AGL, AIN, AMCR, AMD, AMZN, APD, APP, ARCB, ARI)

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 1st:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $121.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.90 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $174.00 to $162.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $170.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $193.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $190.00 to $180.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $318.00 to $238.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $228.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $205.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $230.00 to $240.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $215.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $216.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $295.00 to $286.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $280.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $177.00 to $148.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $114.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $101.00 to $110.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $119.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $122.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $375.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $205.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $116.00 to $117.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $100.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $142.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $109.00 to $122.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $52.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $233.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $243.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Bernstein Bank from $155.00 to $160.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $159.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $239.50 to $243.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEMKT:EVBN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $86.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $154.00 to $164.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $85.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $13.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $116.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $536.00 to $517.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $303.00 to $305.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $10.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $180.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.60 to $4.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $850.00 to $900.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $850.00 to $892.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $14.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $109.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group from $25.00 to $23.00. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $330.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $300.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $310.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $98.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $291.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $370.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $225.00 to $265.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $270.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $62.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $38.00 to $44.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $50.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $117.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Stephens from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $82.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $77.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $82.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $82.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $90.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $85.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $32.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $216.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $202.00 to $204.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $94.00 to $84.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $115.00 to $100.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.50 to $3.40. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $530.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $95.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $112.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $380.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $339.00 to $351.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $366.00 to $369.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $367.00 to $378.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $95.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $137.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $127.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $344.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $310.00 to $320.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $280.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $137.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.28) to GBX 450 ($5.65). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $368.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target raised by Stephens from $335.00 to $380.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $330.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $352.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.