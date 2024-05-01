ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.
ENGlobal Company Profile
