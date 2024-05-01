GSK plc (LON:GSK) Declares GBX 15 Dividend

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GSK Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,712.60 ($21.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,419.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,659.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,554.03. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.60).

Insider Transactions at GSK

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,802 shares of company stock worth $31,381,484. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,630.63 ($20.48).

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

