Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $57.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

