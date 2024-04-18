Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 252,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

