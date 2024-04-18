Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.03. 338,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,344,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Airship AI Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AISP. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the 4th quarter valued at $17,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,262,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Airship AI by 1,393.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 686,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Airship AI by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 500,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 350,001 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

