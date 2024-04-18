Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 30.8% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $255.56 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00055812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,114,829,270 coins and its circulating supply is 857,193,719 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.