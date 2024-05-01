Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Strong Earnings

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $201.39 and last traded at $199.95. Approximately 63,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 316,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.45.
The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.49.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
