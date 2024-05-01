Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion. Woodward also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.700-6.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Get Woodward alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward has a 12 month low of $95.60 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.