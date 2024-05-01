Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.500- EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.11 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance
NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,398. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
