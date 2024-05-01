Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Perrigo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

PRGO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. 941,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. Perrigo has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -326.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

