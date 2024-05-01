Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.
Perrigo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.
Perrigo Trading Up 0.9 %
PRGO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. 941,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. Perrigo has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -326.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo
In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
