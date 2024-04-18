Wealth Alliance Sells 3,739 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI opened at $28.59 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

