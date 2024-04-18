Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quantum-Si by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum-Si by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,532,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 6,905,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum-Si by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 1,018,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum-Si by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 308,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quantum-Si by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 422,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Insider Transactions at Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si ( NASDAQ:QSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 8,868.76%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,900. 30.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Quantum-Si from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

