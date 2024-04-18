ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
ANSS opened at $325.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.
