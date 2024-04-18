iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 897,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 536,147 shares.The stock last traded at $39.38 and had previously closed at $39.59.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.