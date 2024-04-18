SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $95.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $76.12 and a 1-year high of $101.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

