GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

GREE Price Performance

Shares of GREZF stock remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. GREE has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Get GREE alerts:

About GREE

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.