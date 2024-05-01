GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
GREE Price Performance
Shares of GREZF stock remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. GREE has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.
About GREE
