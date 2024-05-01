Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.680-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $352.0 million-$360.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.9 million. Kforce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-0.76 EPS.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.48. 12,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.85. Kforce has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

