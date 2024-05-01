Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Gap Up to $31.44

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.44, but opened at $34.21. Axalta Coating Systems shares last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 713,500 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

