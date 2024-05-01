Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.320 EPS.
NYSE AKR opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
