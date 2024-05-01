Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.320 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE AKR opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKR

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.