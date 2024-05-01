Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Increases By 14.9%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 131,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Five Point by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,577,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five Point by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,337 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Five Point by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Point by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FPH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Five Point has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.74.
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
