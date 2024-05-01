Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Increases By 14.9%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 131,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 43,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $133,572.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,771.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,068 shares of company stock worth $368,809. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Five Point by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,577,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five Point by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,337 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Five Point by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Point by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Stock Performance

NYSE:FPH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Five Point has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

