HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 8.7% in April

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HOYA Stock Performance

HOCPY traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.10. 13,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,160. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). HOYA had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

