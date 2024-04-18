The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Boosted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.