Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.