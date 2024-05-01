ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CEM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. 6,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $46.79.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
