ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. 6,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $46.79.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.