Short Interest in First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Drops By 11.1%

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

First Resource Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FRSB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 278. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. First Resource Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

