Short Interest in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Increases By 10.9%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,545,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 4,998,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.
