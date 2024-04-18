Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $744.52 and last traded at $746.85. Approximately 571,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,058,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $750.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

The firm has a market cap of $713.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $764.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

