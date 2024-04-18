Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 4-7% to $1.34-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS.

APOG opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

