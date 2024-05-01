Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NOG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. 292,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,381. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get Our Latest Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.