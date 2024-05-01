Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:NOG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. 292,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,381. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
