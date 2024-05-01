Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 444,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 502,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Up 2.0 %

Cardio Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 61,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cardio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Cardio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $1.35 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

