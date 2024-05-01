Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Increases By 14.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,760,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 16,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

EDIT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 710,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,905. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after buying an additional 370,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 690,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 32.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,694 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 375,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

