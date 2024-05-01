A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A10 Networks Stock Up 21.5 %

NYSE:ATEN traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. 848,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $57,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,659.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $57,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,659.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $113,347.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,146 shares of company stock worth $1,598,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

