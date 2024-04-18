Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Mark David Schwartz Sells 235 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) VP Mark David Schwartz sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $14,367.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,587 shares in the company, valued at $769,569.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Mark David Schwartz sold 235 shares of Trimble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $14,541.80.

On Thursday, February 15th, Mark David Schwartz sold 235 shares of Trimble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $13,872.05.

Trimble Stock Down 0.7 %

TRMB stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

