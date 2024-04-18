Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 596,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,197 shares.The stock last traded at $26.80 and had previously closed at $27.64.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVR. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.