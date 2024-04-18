Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $247.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.12. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

