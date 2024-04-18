Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $410.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MOH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $393.09.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $359.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

