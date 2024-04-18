StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:NBY opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.97. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.46% and a negative return on equity of 150.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.