Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

EFOI opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

