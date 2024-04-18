Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at $645,450,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.