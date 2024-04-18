Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of HOLI stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
